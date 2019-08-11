Services
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 432-6146
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Farm Hill United Methodist Church
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Farm Hill United Methodist Church
Kate Tisdale Byrd


1929 - 2019
Kate Tisdale Byrd Obituary
Kate Tisdale Byrd

Beulah, FL - On July 5, 2019, Kate Tisdale Byrd of Beulah, Florida, passed to her eternal peace. Born on February 18, 1929 in Bluff Springs, Florida, she is preceded in death by her parents Oscar Olin and Ruth Brewton Tisdale and her husband, Norman R. Byrd. She is survived by her children Richard Byrd (Martha), Anne Free (Ben), Gary F. Byrd (Jean) as well as her grandchildren Megan Free and Garet Free.

A celebration of her life will be held at Farm Hill United Methodist Church August 19, 2019, beginning with a reception and visitation at 10:00 am, prior to the service which will begin at 11:30am. A final service will be at Barrancas National Cemetery, at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Farm Hill United Methodist Church, 1251 Muscogee Road, Cantonment, FL 32533 or Covenant Hospice, 8383 N. Davis Hwy, Pensacola, 32514.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
