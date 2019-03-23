Services
Katherine Murphy
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
Gulf Breeze, FL
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Rose Hill Cemetery
New Iberia, LA
Katherine Ann Ferguson Murphy Obituary
Katherine Ann Ferguson Murphy

Pensacola - Katherine Ann Ferguson Murphy passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Edith Ann Walsh; her father, Leslie Everett Ferguson; her sister, Nancy Everett Ferguson; and her husband, Stephen Robert Murphy.

Katherine is survived by son, Stephen R. Murphy, III; daughter, Amalie E. Murphy; granddaughters, Arainn Murphy and Kenna Murphy.

Funeral Mass will be held 11:00am Monday, March 25, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Gulf Breeze, FL with Msgr. Luke Hunt celebrant.

Graveside service will be held 12:00 noon Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Rose Hill Cemetery, New Iberia, LA.

For full obituary please visit: www.harpermorrismemorialchapel.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
