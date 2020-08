Katherine B. JohannesenPace - Katherine B. Johannesen, 81, of Pace, Florida, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.Ms. Johannesen was born August 4, 1939, in Lenoir, North Carolina.She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry L. Johannesen; and her parents and grandparents.Survivors include one brother, Robert Beane, of Hickory, NC; four children, David (Donna) Johannesen of Chesapeake, VA, Nina Voelker of Pace, FL, Gregory (Sharon) Johannesen of Port Republic, MD, and Melinda Dagle of Saint Leonard, MD; eleven grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.At a later date, her ashes will be buried next to her husband in Princess Anne Memorial Park in Virginia Beach, VA.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to your local animal shelter.Lewis Funeral Home of Pace, Florida, has been entrusted with arrangements. www.lewisfuneralhomes.net