Katherine Serena Regan-Manlove



August 29, 1961- October 24, 2020



Katie, beloved daughter, sister, mother, aunt, wife and friend passed unexpectedly in her home in Lillian, Alabama on October 24, 2020.



Katie was a lifelong resident of Pensacola, Florida. She had resided in Lillian, Alabama for the past year.



Mom had many creative talents. She truly had a green thumb and could grow absolutely anything. She found peace and solace in her garden. She also could not turn down a yard sale or resale shop. She could spend hours picking through and finding clothes, furniture, and knick knacks that she would bring home and often re-sew, paint or redo to make uniquely her own. She loved Stevie Nicks, Bob Dylan, and Joan Baez. She also loved to write and sing her own songs. She loved cats and took care of many over her lifetime.



She is preceded in death by her father, James R. Regan, two sisters Sarah Jane Regan and Elisa Angela Regan Sears, two brothers Daniel Regan and Ronald Bridges and nephew Kevin Bridges and great- nephew Alex Cox and the love of her life, William F. Hastings.



She is survived by her mother Barbara S. Regan, brother James S. Regan, sister Elinor "Duncan" Regan- Smith, daughter Tiffany Regan Rodriguez (Justin), son Jesse Fowler and nieces Dawn Bridges Brown, Barbara Cox, Tabitha Sears and nephews Danny Bridges, Gary D. Cox, Dino Smith and her husband of seven years, James Manlove.



Because of the current pandemic her celebration of life is limited to family and close friends.



And to the gypsies that remain forever in our wild and restless hearts -Stevie Nicks



In lieu of flowers please make donations to your local church or Christian based non- profit drug rehabilitation program.









