|
|
Kathleen Marie Darby
Seminole, AL - Kathleen Marie Hutchinson Darby passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born in Atlanta GA on November 27, 1955 to Dorothy Guldenschuh Hutchinson and Patrick Hynds Hutchinson, Jr., the fifth of nine children.
Kathy spent her childhood in Gulf Breeze, FL where she attended Gulf Breeze High School. She married the love of her life, Ronald Cornell Darby on May 27, 1977. They spent the early years of their marriage in Warrington, where their faith in God and love for one another helped them to grow even closer through Kathy's battle with cancer and the loss of their two beautiful angels, Heather and Curry. In 1982 they moved with Sean to Seminole, Al where they made each other laugh every day of their 44-year marriage.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Patrick Hynds Hutchinson III, her brother Kevin Francis Hutchinson, her sister Colleen Marie Hutchinson, her daughter Heather Marie Saux and her son Curry Cornell Darby.
She is survived by her husband, her sister-in-law Lee Hutchinson, her brother Michael Gerard Hutchinson (Kiki), her sister Maureen Hutchinson Dunlap (Chris), her sister-in-law Ramona Richard, her sister Sharon Hutchinson Banys (Al), her brother Timothy Joseph Hutchinson (Lisa), her brother Thomas Anthony Hutchinson, her son Sean Conway Saux (Melinda) and their son Slade.
Kathy's family and friends meant the world to her, and she was dearly loved by all who knew her. She will always be remembered for her kindness, her hospitality, her selflessness and her giving spirit.
A viewing will be held on Saturday Feb 22, 2020, from 12 PM to 1 PM. Mass and rosary at 1 pm at St. John Evangelist Church 303 south Navy Blvd.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Trahan Family Funeral Home.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020