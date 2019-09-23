|
Kathleen McBride Allen
Pensacola - Kathleen McBride Allen was born in Surry County, NC, on January 13 1932 and passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony Wayne and Ada Parries McBride. She graduated from Flat Rock High School in Surry County and Draughon Business College in Winston-Salem, NC.
After graduating from Draughon Business College in 1950 she accepted a secretarial position at the North Carolina Granite Corporation in Mount Airy, NC. In 1959 she moved to Winston-Salem, NC where she worked at Kester Machinery Company and in 1964 was employed by R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company until retiring in 1988.
In 1969 she met James E. (Jim) Allen. Kathleen and Jim were married in December 1971 and continued to reside in Winston-Salem, NC until 1992 when they moved to Navarre Beach, Florida. In 1995 Hurricane Opal made them realize a barrier island was not the place to be, so they moved to Pensacola, Florida. During this time they traveled extensively as long as health permitted and settled permanently in Pensacola.
In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her sisters, Jean White and Pauline Kirkman; brothers-in-law, Jay White, Richard Kirkman, Roma Baxley and Don Edwards.
Since Kathleen has chosen to be cremated there will be no formal funeral. The family will receive friends at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 27, 2019.
In lieu of flowers contributions to a would be appreciated.
BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL, 3351 Scenic Highway is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 23, 2019