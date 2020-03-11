|
|
Kathryn Marion Johnson
December 24, 1928 -
November 29, 2019
Kathryn "Kay" (Camerotas, Custer, Cooper, McKinney) Johnson was born to Milbra Hightower Johnson and Herbert Cephus Johnson in Vernon, Florida. She has an older brother, Herbert C. Johnson, Jr. ("Coot"). Kay was married several times. She raised five children and had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kay was an incredibly gifted, well-rounded pianist and singer. She played passionately until right up to her death.
Service is planned in Pensacola on April 4, 2020, at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel at 10 a.m. on Summit Drive, barring any restrictions due to the pandemic. Friends and fans of Kay are welcome to attend and encouraged to bring flowers from their own yards.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020