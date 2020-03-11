Services
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
(850) 432-7805
More Obituaries for Kathryn Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Marion Johnson

Kathryn Marion Johnson Obituary
Kathryn Marion Johnson

December 24, 1928 -

November 29, 2019

Kathryn "Kay" (Camerotas, Custer, Cooper, McKinney) Johnson was born to Milbra Hightower Johnson and Herbert Cephus Johnson in Vernon, Florida. She has an older brother, Herbert C. Johnson, Jr. ("Coot"). Kay was married several times. She raised five children and had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kay was an incredibly gifted, well-rounded pianist and singer. She played passionately until right up to her death.

Service is planned in Pensacola on April 4, 2020, at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel at 10 a.m. on Summit Drive, barring any restrictions due to the pandemic. Friends and fans of Kay are welcome to attend and encouraged to bring flowers from their own yards.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020
