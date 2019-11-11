|
|
Katreen Joiner Childers
Pensacola - Katreen Joiner Childers passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, in Pensacola, FL. She was born October 9, 1922, in Daleville AL. Katreen was a longtime member of Olive Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and worked for Monsanto. She was a volunteer tour guide at the NAS Pensacola Museum for seven years. She enjoyed growing African Violets and Orchids. Katreen will be remembered by many longtime friends.
Katreen was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Calvin Russell Childers.
Katreen is survived by her daughter, Julia Calvert (Finis); grandchildren, Lynnice Pierce (Edward), Marcy Thompson (Jeff) and Finis Calvert, Jr. (Megan); great grandchildren, Autumn Calvert, Taylor Tullos, Connor Thompson, Emma Thompson and Lillie Thompson; and great, great granddaughter, Sadie Cantwell.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 9:00 to 10:00 AM, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South. Funeral Services will follow at 10:00 AM. Dr. Ted Traylor will be officiating. Interment will be at Bayview Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Ron Hopkins, Pete Harris, Barry Tidwell and Jerry Wood.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Olive Baptist Church College and Career Building Fund.
The family wishes to thank the Doctors and Nurses of West Florida Hospital and Covenant Care Hospice.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019