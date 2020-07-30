1/1
Keith Selby
1989 - 2020
{ "" }
Keith Selby

Pace - Keith Selby, 30, of Pace, Florida passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

He was born in Pensacola, Florida to Chris and Sabrina Selby and was employed with Wayne Dalton as an assembly worker. Keith was outgoing, adventurous and loved to fish and go to the beach. He was a great son that enjoyed spending time with his family and loved cooking and eating.

Keith is survived by his parents; grandparents, Bob and Lillie Ann Selby, Bill and Dee Lorraine; brother, Reece Selby; sister, Anna Selby and daughter, Amara Selby.

A visitation will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 1pm until the service begins at 2pm. Due to Covid-19, if attending, we ask that you wear a mask and practice social distancing or you may watch the service live at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1080774 The password is set to 20151.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
