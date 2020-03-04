|
Kelly Ann Dupree
Hartsville,SC - A celebration of the life of Mrs. Kelly Ann Dupree, 50, who entered into rest on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, will be held at 3 o'clock on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 934 Flinns Road, Hartsville, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to a cancer research program of your choice. Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Mrs. Dupree was born in Jacksonville, FL, a daughter of Catherine Malone Wike and the late May Andrew Wike. She worked as an ultrasound technician and graduated from Pensacola State College. She was a cyclist, an equestrian hunter/jumper, an accomplished cow cutter, and was a lover of animals. She loved good beer and was an incredible mother to her two wonderful sons. She was a loving wife, daughter, and soul mate. She was compassionate and caring. She was a fighter.
She is survived by her husband, Warren J. Wonka of Hartsville, SC; sons, Sam Dupree of Darlington, SC, Ben Dupree of Charleston, SC; mother, Catherine Wike of Milton, Fl; brothers, Spence Wike of Boulder, CO, Aaron Wike of Floyds Knobs, IA.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020