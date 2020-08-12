1/1
Kelly Anne Hough "Kellea" Phillips
Kelly "Kellea" Anne Hough Phillips

Kelly was born 27 Nov, 1974 and went to be with Jesus on 7 August, 2020. She is survived by her husband Richard Phillips and her adoptive parents, Marvin and Mary Nell Hough and two cats, Stormy and Tink, who were like her children.

She was preceded in death by her brother Jonathan Andrew Hough.

Kelly attended Washington High School, Pensacola, FL where she excelled in Fashion Marketing and went on to attend Stephens College. Earlier in her life she attended modeling classes, and won an award at the International Modeling and Talent Show in New York for her smile and two callbacks for commercial talent.

Animals, especially cats and horses, were high on her list of things she loved.

We would like to thank Jody Sessions from Thomas Home Health and Mary Ann Thomas who supported Kelly and her family through many hard days during her illness as well as the many friends and family who offered up prayers.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to any organization that supports diabetes and Oyster Bay Baptist Church's Building Fund, Oyster Bay Baptist Church, 4280 Plash Road, Gulf Shores, AL 36542.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Oyster Bay Baptist Church, Saturday, August 15 at 3:00 PM, with a time of visitation with her family beginning at 1:00 PM. Interment will be at Pine Rest Cemetery immediately following the service with family and close friends attending.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Service
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Oyster Bay Baptist Church
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Oyster Bay Baptist Church
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 12, 2020
A sweet lady and niece, we will miss her
Roland Walker
Family
