Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Ann's
Gulf Breeze, FL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Ann's
Gulf Breeze, FL
View Map
Kenneth "Tex" Atkinson

Kenneth "Tex" Atkinson Obituary
Kenneth "Tex" Atkinson

Pensacola & Gulf Breeze - Kenneth "Tex" Atkinson long time Pensacola and Gulf Breeze resident, passed away Sunday, August 4th. He was 91 years of age.

Tex came here for Flight School at NAS in 1949 where he met his bride to be, Annie LeClerc Sanchez. They were married in 1950. Annie passed away in 2011. They had six children, Kenneth "Tiger" Atkinson, Philip "Flip" Atkinson, Michael David Atkinson, Annie LeClerc Atkinson, Sabra "Ducky" Wing and Gregory Stuart Atkinson. Flip preceded Tex and Annie in death in 1998.

Tex was a decorated Naval Aviator, author and playwright. His passion besides his family and his writing was always his flying. For many of his final years he enjoyed socializing with his poker buddies on Pensacola Beach. He loved his Birth State of Texas and is survived by his Brother and Sisters, Camille, Mildred, Butch and Cindy who all reside there.

There will be a Mass for him at St. Ann's in Gulf Breeze at 2 PM, Friday, August 16th with a short visitation at the Church at 1:30 PM. There will be a Wake for friends and family at Mike Atkinson's home, the Old Atkinson Homestead, at 5 Breeze Street in Gulf Breeze, the same day, starting right after the Mass about 3:30 PM.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
