Kenneth Gerald Crabtree



Pensacola - Kenneth Gerald Crabtree, 91, of Pensacola, FL, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020.



He was born January 13, 1929 in Bluefield, Virginia, and graduated from Graham High School. He continued his education at Bluefield College, then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1950, serving as a machine gunner in the Korean War. Upon honorable discharge, he began a long career with the Virginia State Police rising to the rank of First Sergeant. Following his retirement, he continued a second career as an applicant investigator for the Virginia State Police for many years, where he found and followed his love of travel. After this second career, Kenneth moved to Pensacola, Florida, to be near his devoted sister Aileen, and mother Martha. During that time he met his life companion Adena Archer, with whom he traveled extensively throughout the world.



He was a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church, Pensacola, FL.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Martha Ann and Avery Miller Crabtree, and his devoted sister, Agnes Aileen Liberis.



He is survived by his daughter, Lisa C. Sanderson of Wilmington, NC, (husband Jeffrey Sanderson).



A celebration of Kenneth's wonderfully full and blessed life will be held at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel, Friday October 9, visitation at 10:30am, with service at 11am. Interment to follow in the Chapel of Peace at Bayview. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeffrey Sanderson, Gil Candia, Charles Crabtree, and John Wesley Gentry.



Kenneth will always hold Adena, his best friend Gil Candia, his adopted daughter, Sherri Laney, and his beloved dog Farley close in his heart.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Florida Covenant Care in-patient hospice.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store