Kenneth Jernigan
Pensacola - Kenneth Jernigan, age 84, peacefully passed away on July 26th, after a period of declining health. Surviving Ken is his wife of 66 years, Etheleene Jernigan. Also surviving are two sons, Donald and Steven Jernigan, and a daughter Diane Lowery. Two brothers Raymond and Reggie Jernigan also survive.
Preceding Ken in death are his parents Pearce and Essie Jernigan, two sisters Ethel Jernigan and Essie Epperson, a daughter Cynthia Gail Luke, and a grandson Jesse Eugene Luke.
Ken was blessed with 7 grandkids of which 6 survive; Jason, Phillip, Melissa, Chris, April, and Christy as well as 13 great grandchildren all of whom he loved dearly.
Ken always called Pensacola home. He was born here in 1934 when Pensacola was a much smaller coastal town noted for its fishing, shipping, and training of naval aviators. Ken loved fishing for much of his life. There were many stories about these adventures that were shared with his family. Ken's career was in finance where he was greatly respected and helped many in financial need. His bond with family has always been strong. Ken loved more than anything his grandkids and great grandkids. His face would light with joy when in the presence of these special little ones. Ken was of the Christian faith and is today celebrating his arrival with our Lord and Savior. Many thanks to the staff of Bayside Health and Rehabilitation, who cared for Ken in his final months.
Family will hold a visitation on Monday evening between the hours of 6 to 8 PM with funeral services and burial to follow Tuesday morning at 10AM. Visitation, Services, and final internment will be at Pensacola Memorial Gardens located at 7433 Pine Forest Road.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from July 28 to July 29, 2019