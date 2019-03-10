Services
Kenneth Bailey
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:30 PM
Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola
Kenneth Knotts Bailey


Kenneth Knotts Bailey Obituary
Kenneth Knotts Bailey

Milton - Kenneth Knotts Bailey (95) passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Born Easton, MD on June 11, 1923 to Harry and Goldie Bailey. Enlisted in the US Navy, served 24 years participated in WWII and Korean War. Served on USS SANGAMON CVE-26, Aug 1942 to Oct 1945, as a member of the Air Group (VC-26). In 1945 met the love of his life and devoted wife, Hilda May Allers, (1925-2011), they were married and had 5 children. In the late 60's moved to Milton and May 1, 1972 retired from Navy, and commence his civil service career serving at NAS Whiting Field Battery Locker for 20 plus years.

Pop will be missed by his 5 children, Kenneth K. Bailey Jr., Richard A. Bailey (wife Xantha), Carol Bailey Stewart (husband Jim), Nancy Steele (husband Rick) and Sandy Moore (husband Richard), as well as loving grandchild, great-grandchildren and friends, Hilda Chong Bailey (daughter Alice), Kenneth Kwon Bailey, Sarah Cook (husband Michael, son Tripp and daughter Gemma), Amber Vaughn (husband Jason and daughter Lauren), Spring Colley (son Tristen), Stephen Steele (wife Cathleen, daughter Natalie, son Alexander), Brian Moore (wife Abby), Kristin Commander (husband Jason, daughter Kayleigh, son Garrett) and Chong Ok Bailey.

Visitation will be 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 22 at National Cremation & Burial Society Chapel followed by a Memorial Honor Service at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola 12:30 p.m.

The family wishes to especially thank Covenant Hospice, Lisa, Caleb, Amanda, Laura, Mendy, Katrina, Barbara, Betty, and Sunday for caring for our father, also thank you to the staff at Ace's Filling Station for always making our "Paw" smile!
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
