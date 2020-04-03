Services
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
For more information about
Kenneth Weekley
1934 - 2020
Kenneth Louis Weekley Obituary
Kenneth Louis Weekley

Gulf Breeze - Kenneth Louis Weekley, 85, of Gulf Breeze, FL died on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

He was born in Pensacola, FL on October 1, 1934 to Louis William Weekley and Beaulah Odessa Crooke Weekley. Kenneth graduated from Pensacola High School in 1952 and married the love of his life, Jane Copelan, at the First United Methodist Church on February 26, 1955. Family was everything to Kenneth, who was blessed with three daughters, Karen W. McLeod (Mike), Kim C. Weekley (Sandra), Kaye W. Westmark (Scott), and four grandchildren whom he adored, Jennifer Dannelly (Jeff), Sarah Paulk (William), Valerie Virgilio (Joseph), and James Westmark (Alexis).

A lifelong Pensacolian, Kenneth was exceptionally industrious at a young age. He paid cash for his first new car with money earned and saved from his East Hill paper route. He worked a short time at Butler Shoe Store in downtown Pensacola, becoming store manager as a teenager. Ken worked most of his life, 32 years, as a local agent for Allstate Insurance Company before passing the agency to his son-in-law Scott Westmark in 1999.

Ken spent his youth on the Pensacola waterfront fishing, crabbing, boating, and hunting with his dad and later with brother-in-law Joe Williams and his cherished family. He shared his love of the outdoors with his family, including stories and tales told to fascinated daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren over many years. In retirement, Ken and Jane traveled the country in their motorhome until Jane was ready to get back to their home on Soundside Drive in Gulf Breeze. It was there that Ken spent the last day of his life, surrounded by his family, with the doors open to the sunshine and waterfront he loved.

Ken is survived by his sisters, Audrey Baldwin and Elaine Williams (Joe); his brother, Raymond Weekley; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews, and a host of friends from his travels and experiences. His sister, Barbara Carey, preceded him in death.

We remember Ken for his devotion to his family and friends, his generosity, his stories and experiences, and for his exceptional love for his "Janie" and all of their 64 years together until Jane's passing on May 22, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Milk and Honey Outreach Ministries, PO Box 1443, Pensacola, FL 32591. A family service is planned for a future date.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
