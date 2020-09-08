1/1
Kenneth S. Johnson
Pensacola - Kenneth Sherman Johnson was born on July 30, 1939, and passed away on August 27, 2020, and is under the care of Oak Lawn Funeral Home. Born in Los Angeles, Ken was the son of Juliette Johnson Simmons and step-son of Kenneth Simmons. He graduated from Occidental College, having studied economics and political science. Ken joined the U.S. Army after graduation. After his tour of duty, he became a Peace Corps Volunteer, serving in the Dominican Republic for two years. The Foreign Service was a natural sequel. The Agency for International Development posted Ken to Bolivia, Tanzania, Ecuador, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Jordan. Ken and his beloved wife, Julia, retired to Pensacola where they volunteered as docents at the Naval Air Museum for 26 years. Ken also was a mentor at Jim Bailey Middle School and at Blue Angel Elementary School. He is survived by his wife, Julia Almendárez Johnson, step-children, Julieta (Elena), Alejandro, and Lisa (Michael), grandchildren, George, Charlie, Gabriel, Ivan, Adita, and great-grandchild, Maria Amelia. Given COVID 19, a private family service will be held at 10 AM on Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church. Remembrances may be sent to the American Cancer Society.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
