Kenneth "Kenny" Vernon Davis Sr.
Navarre - Kenneth "Kenny" Vernon Davis Sr., 70, of Navarre passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Gulf Breeze Hospital surrounded by his loved ones on a beautiful and sunny Florida afternoon.
He had worked as a Construction Superintendent for Winchester Homes raising his family in Centreville, Virginia, and served honorably in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, the Combat Action Ribbon, Navy Commendation Medal, and the Purple Heart Medal.
Big Ken enjoyed hunting, golfing, UFC and watching his favorite Washington DC sports teams compete. On his last night in his home in Navarre, FL he marveled as his Washington Nationals won their first World Series in Game 7 days before he passed away.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Linda Diane Davis; his children, Bill Belyeu (Kamala), Kenneth Davis Jr. (Lisa), and Phillip Davis (Kara); 5 grandchildren, Jaya, Kahana, Kaylee, Taja, and Gunner.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 16 (his 71st birthday date), at the family home in Navarre, FL for a celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Homes for Heroes, 9201 W Broadway Ave. N #615, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55445 or by visiting https://homesforhereos.com
