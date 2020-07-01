1/1
Kimberly L. Tauer
Kimberly L. Tauer

Pensacola - Kimberly L. Tauer of Pensacola FL passed away June 29, 2020 at the age of 62. Kimberly was born in Minneapolis Minnesota and went by the name of Kim (Kimmie) She was born to Mae Belle Swing and Donald Swing. Kim was proceeded in death by her father, Donald Swing; sisters, Karen Swing and Valerie Le Claire. She is survived by her husband, SFC Paul H. Tauer; her daughter, Christie Costello (Darren Costello); son, Jerry Mike Feran; sisters, Dawn Daucsavage (Keith Daucsavage) and Jackie Lapierre (Chuck Lapierre); brother, Donald Swing (Nikkie Swing); grandchildren, Michael Crepps and Cody Feran.

Kim was known for her dedication to the military. She was most proud of the move they made to Florida for retirement and to spend time with her family. Kim was known for her strength and courage. She inspired and mentored many to a better life. She is loved by many and will be truly missed by all. Always in our hearts! Till we meet again! We love and will miss you greatly!

Visitation will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South beginning at 6:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. Pastor Gordon Godfrey will be officiating.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
JUL
2
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
