Services
Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home
1985 West Nine Mile Road
Pensacola, FL 325349377
(850) 479-9223
For more information about
Kristina Hazucha
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home
1985 West Nine Mile Road
Pensacola, FL 325349377
View Map
Service
Following Services
Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home
1985 West Nine Mile Road
Pensacola, FL 325349377
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kristina Hazucha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristina Marie Hazucha


1996 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kristina Marie Hazucha Obituary
Kristina Marie Hazucha

Pensacola - Kristina Marie Hazucha, 22, passed, away on February 18, 2019. She passed peacefully, surrounded by love from both family and friends. She was born on July 10, 1996 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, FL.

Survivors include her daughter, Amber Hazucha of San Diego, CA, her mother, Neicy Hazucha of Pensacola; father, Christopher; stepmother, Shannon; step sisters, Mary & Samantha of San Diego; grandparents Richard & Maria Hazucha of Pensacola; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other family members and a multitude of friends.

Visitation was from 2:00-3:00 PM with Services following immediately thereafter on Friday February 22, 2019, at Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home, 1985 West Nine Mile Road, Pensacola, FL 32534.

Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now