Kristina Marie Hazucha
Pensacola - Kristina Marie Hazucha, 22, passed, away on February 18, 2019. She passed peacefully, surrounded by love from both family and friends. She was born on July 10, 1996 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, FL.
Survivors include her daughter, Amber Hazucha of San Diego, CA, her mother, Neicy Hazucha of Pensacola; father, Christopher; stepmother, Shannon; step sisters, Mary & Samantha of San Diego; grandparents Richard & Maria Hazucha of Pensacola; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other family members and a multitude of friends.
Visitation was from 2:00-3:00 PM with Services following immediately thereafter on Friday February 22, 2019, at Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home, 1985 West Nine Mile Road, Pensacola, FL 32534.
Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 23, 2019