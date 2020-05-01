|
|
LaLarney Lorraine Leonard
Gulf Breeze - LaLarney Lorraine Leonard, age 68, of Gulf Breeze passed away suddenly on April 27, 2020. She was born February 06, 1952, in Washington, D.C. to the late Paul and Louise Carrick. LaLarney was proud of her family heritage that can be traced back to the 1600s in Virginia. She was a direct descendent of Johannes George Copenhaver, a Revolutionary War soldier who in 1766 bought a farm in Edinburg, Virginia. That farm is still in the family. LaLarney spent her early years being raised on a nearby farm by her grandmother in the Shenandoah Valley.
She began her working experience as a Quality Assurance Specialist in the development of small components for weapon systems. After moving to Pensacola, LaLarney transitioned into database management for the U.S Navy.
She is remembered as a fastidious housekeeper, energetic and detail oriented. Her honor and honesty were benchmarks of her personality. LaLarney also loved to host and entertain her friends, neighbors and women's club card groups.
She and her husband, David Allen Leonard, were married on their dock in Santa Rosa Sound at sunset on October 18, 1985. LaLarney loved cruising, especially the Caribbean, which she did often with her husband. Together they logged more than 76 cruises.
They were also local artists who traveled extensively attending art festivals in the southern United States. LaLarney made jewelry. She was a founding member of the Blue Morning Gallery in Pensacola, Florida and displayed her artwork there.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, David Allen Leonard; brother, Carl Robinson; son, John Wessels Jr.; daughter, Dorothy White; stepdaughter, Teri Goldzwig; stepson, David Allen Leonard, Jr.; and a host of extended family and close friends.
Private services will be held at Rose Lawn Funeral Home, with interment to follow at Barrancas National Cemetery. These services will be recorded and made available to all on LaLarney's memorial page at www.roselawn-fh.com. There you may also sign the online register book.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 1 to May 3, 2020