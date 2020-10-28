Lamar Harry



Pensacola - Gerald Lamar Harry, age 78, passed away on October 24, 2020, in Pensacola, Florida.



He was born on February 12, 1942, to McHenry and Eva Lois Harry. He graduated from Pensacola High School in 1961 and spent 21 years in the U.S. Army. After retiring from the Army in 1982 with the rank of master sergeant, Lamar began a new career in the land surveying sector. He retired from Butler and Associates of Pensacola as Vice President.



He is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Stephen Harry. Lamar is survived by his wife of 53 years, Erika Harry; daughter, Tina Carrell (Eric Harper) of Pensacola; Grandchildren Cole and Hailey Carrell of Pensacola: sister, Carol Roloph (Bill Roloph) of Pensacola; brother, Ray Harry (Sheila Ward) of Arlington, Virginia; and numerous extended family members and friends across the United States and in Germany.



Lamar will be greatly missed but always remembered for his sense of humor and gentle, affectionate demeanor. He loved his family and was proud of his military service. He was especially proud of his grandchildren.



A private memorial service will be held on November 16, 2020. He will be inurned at the Bayview Memorial Park.









