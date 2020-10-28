1/1
Lamar Harry
1942 - 2020
Lamar Harry

Pensacola - Gerald Lamar Harry, age 78, passed away on October 24, 2020, in Pensacola, Florida.

He was born on February 12, 1942, to McHenry and Eva Lois Harry. He graduated from Pensacola High School in 1961 and spent 21 years in the U.S. Army. After retiring from the Army in 1982 with the rank of master sergeant, Lamar began a new career in the land surveying sector. He retired from Butler and Associates of Pensacola as Vice President.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Stephen Harry. Lamar is survived by his wife of 53 years, Erika Harry; daughter, Tina Carrell (Eric Harper) of Pensacola; Grandchildren Cole and Hailey Carrell of Pensacola: sister, Carol Roloph (Bill Roloph) of Pensacola; brother, Ray Harry (Sheila Ward) of Arlington, Virginia; and numerous extended family members and friends across the United States and in Germany.

Lamar will be greatly missed but always remembered for his sense of humor and gentle, affectionate demeanor. He loved his family and was proud of his military service. He was especially proud of his grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held on November 16, 2020. He will be inurned at the Bayview Memorial Park.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
8504327805
