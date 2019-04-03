Lance Lee Fischer



Pensacola - Lance Lee Fischer, retired US Army Chief Warrant Officer 04 (CW04), a cherished husband, dad, and grandfather was born in Henneden Minnesota on June 8th 1938 and went to be with our Lord on March 28th 2019. He served our country for over 25 years initially as a tank operator then a communications specialist and then found his love for flying and became a helicopter pilot and later a flight instructor. He was a Vietnam Conflict Veteran receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, Army Commendation and other awards. He was a 25 year resident of Pensacola Florida and a longtime member of the Olive Baptist Church.



Lance loved being a pilot and after his time in the service he continued to fly for several offshore companies where he settled into a long-term flying job with Chevron, Louisiana. He was a dedicated hardworking man and when not working would spend his time creating wood projects, golfing, fishing, gardening, camping, and volunteering with youth activities. He loved traveling and exploring with his wife and taking his children and grandchildren on adventures and teaching them about the world. As he settled down in Pensacola, he could be found spending time in his shop or with his family and friends. He would constantly charm us with stories of his life and had an exceptional sense of humor.



He is survived by his loving children, Donna (Faron) DeHart of Houma, Louisiana; Randall (Denise) Fischer of Frederick, Maryland; and Kathleen (Larry) Dahl of Denver, Colorado; adoring grandchildren, Amber (EJ) Brown, Jennifer DeHart, Jessica (Taylor) Norris, Joseph (Caitlin) Fischer, and Hunter Kear; and precious great-grandchildren Abigail, Evalynn, Edward, and Eamonn Brown, Savannah Dean, Mark Newton, and Layne Fischer. Also survived by his sister, Linda Wendt and numerous cherished nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years O'Ann Lynell Fischer; his parents Robert Fischer and Charlotte and Einar Olsen; sister Roberta Cecil; brother David Olsen; and great-granddaughter Madilynn Stroud.



Services will be held at 9:30am Friday, April 5th, 2019 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South, 100 Beverly Pkwy, Pensacola, FL with a visitation from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday (4/4). Interment will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery with full military honors.



FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, has been entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com. Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary