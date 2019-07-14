|
Larry E. Welch
Milton - Larry Edward Welch, 85, of Milton, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Larry was born June 10, 1934, in Abanda, Alabama, to the late Otis and Gladys Welch.
Larry loved to play basketball and even "played at Auburn!" Actually, that was a joke he often told. He played basketball at Milltown High School; and one year during their tournament time the gymnasium was messed up. The boys got to play in Auburn's old gym. He graduated from Milltown High School in 1952. He hated working in the cotton patch and as soon as he could he went to work in the cotton mill. At 18 years old he joined the Army and served as a cook during the Koren Conflict. After the Army, he worked, and retired after 32 years, from American Cynamid.
After marrying the love of his life, Verline Spears, the couple made great memories traveling all over the United States participating in Volksmarch Walks. Larry had many passions in life, enjoying every day as it went by. He loved his family and especially "them girls and Bubba", but it was always a toss up if his beloved birddogs didn't come first. He found many hours of joy in his garden, especially tending to his tomatoes. He loved to fish and quail hunt; and eat buttermilk and cornbread, parched peanuts and Brunswick Stew. He led a simple and blessed life, and was generous to his family and community.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Otis Lee and Gladys (Davis) Welch; an infant daughter, Mellissa Welch; and a sister, Peggy Fleckenstien.
Larry is survived by his wife, Verline Welch; son, Gary (Sandy) Welch; daughter, Jill (Bill) Weir; five grandchildren, Tabitha, Joseph, Brooke, Ashley and Lauren; and two great-grandchildren, Bailey and Sydney.
Visitation will be held 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel, with Jessie Rheam officiating.
Burial will follow services in Pineview United Methodist Church Cemetery in Jay with Lewis Funeral Home directing. Pallbearers will be Gary Welch, Joseph Welch, David Penton, Michael Sutler, Doyce Spears and James Wooten.
The family thanks and appreciates his good friends and hunting buddies, Lemerle Birdsong and Ron and Virginia Steele.
Flowers or welcome, or the family requests you make a memorial donation, in Larry's name, to Pineview United Methodist Church, Jay, Florida.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 14, 2019