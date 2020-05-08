Resources
Laura Ann Cost

Laura Ann Cost 33, Mother Daughter Sister Aunt Best Friend.

Born December 18th 1986 in Pensacola Florida Laura was called home unexpectedly on Wednesday March 26th 2020. Her world revolved around her daughters Celeste, Chloe, Molly and Lilly. Also Kaylin Ethan and Tanner.

Laura enjoyed spending time with her family and boyfriend Justin.

Everyone who knew Laura knew her laugh could turn any frown into a smile.

Laura will forever be missed by the many hearts she touched.

The time she spent on this earth will never be forgotten.

Condolences to The Peck family The Cost and Wise Family
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2020
