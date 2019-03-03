Laura Dell Watson Laird



Pensacola - Laura Dell Watson Laird, 94, of Pensacola, FL, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 surrounded by her family after a long battle with Alzheimer's.



Laura was born in Cottage Hill, FL and raised in Floridatown, FL. She graduated from Milton High School, married Elmer R. Laird in 1942 and they raised a family in the Pensacola area. Laura enjoyed many healthy, active years loving and caring for her family, pursuing her loves of gardening, ballroom dancing and fishing. The true loves of her life were her two grandchildren whom she and Elmer doted on from the minute they were born. When she wasn't pursuing her passions for the above, Laura found time to work and eventually retire from her long career with civil service.



Laura was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Elmer R. Laird; her parents Jesse and Eugene Watson; two sisters, Alta Ragsdale and Betty Renfroe and her twin brothers, Dr. James Watson and Dr. William Watson.



Laura is survived by her daughter, Susan Karl; son, John Laird; two grandchildren, Kristopher Karl and Amy Karl Simpler (Jeffrey); two great grandchildren, Daniel Laird Simpler and McKenzie Bird Simpler; sister, Mrs. Allie Roberts; two sisters-in-law, Mrs. Grace Watson (James) and Mrs. Betty Watson (William); along with numerous nieces and nephews.



Our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother will be remembered in a memorial service on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 3:30 pm at Hillcrest Baptist Church on Spanish Trail, with Rev. Jim Burkhardt officiating. The visitation at 3:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local Alzheimer's Foundation.



The family would like to thank the following individuals for the wonderful care given to our mom: Dr. Steven Lenga, the Cottage 5 caregivers at the Waterford at Creekside, Covenant Hospice, and a wonderful lady who helped the family with mom's care for over a year, Claudia.