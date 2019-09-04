|
Laura Lou Long Subel
Pensacola - Laura Lou "Lulu" Long Subel began her third and eternal retirement on Friday, August 30, 2019.
She was born in Bessemer, AL, on January 15, 1934. She moved with her parents and siblings to Laurel, MS, at the age of 6. She graduated from George S. Gardner High School in 1950 and from Jones County Junior College in Ellisville, MS, in 1952, with a degree in education. She lived in Detroit, MI; Denver, CO; and Biloxi, MS before making Pensacola, FL her home in the late 1950's.
As a young girl in Laurel, MS, she joined the West Laurel United Methodist Church and grew up attending many different services around town with her youth group and friends. She also attended several Methodist churches in Pensacola and made St. Andrews UMC her home church in 1972. She was a Brownie leader, Sunday School teacher and director, choir member, board member, and attender over the course of her long membership. She later became a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Robertsdale, AL, after learning the church was in danger of closing. She forged many friendships in the small church that has always had a special place in her heart.
Her first career was as a federal civil servant at Pensacola NAS. She started as a log room clerk and continued as a buyer in small purchasing at Building 603. After becoming a large purchasing agent, she was eventually awarded the position of Director of Purchasing/NAS and remained in that position until her 1992 retirement after 38 years. Not really ready to retire, she took a "part-time job" as a small business counselor with the University of West Florida's Small Business Development Center. Laura loved meeting, helping, and teaching people, quickly became full-time, and eventually became the state manager of the Procurement Technical Assistance Center. This position allowed her to work with clients and peers from all over the state of Florida who readily absorbed her vast knowledge of doing business with and contracting with the federal government. It was her calling, not a job, and one that she enjoyed for 26 years until her second retirement in 2018 at the age of 84.
In 2017, Laura moved to the Veranda of Pensacola. Here she was able to relax and enjoy retirement. She made many friends and enjoyed going on as many shopping outings as she could. She especially enjoyed being reunited with her work buddy, Helen Carroll, and a lifelong friend, Ruth Goss. Her tablemates, June Smith, Marilyn Brantley, and Elena Thomley were also an important part of her daily life.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Luvenia and Lucinda Long; her brothers, Luvenia Jackson Long Jr. and Andy Jim Long; her sister, Mary Patricia Long Davis; and her son-in-law, Victor Anthony Lloyd.
She is survived by her daughter, Iris Subel Davis; son-in-law, Herbert H. Davis III; grandson, Thomas Lawrence Lloyd, Sr.; granddaughter, Laura Lindsey Lloyd Morris; grandson-in-law, Jonathan David Morris; great-grandson, Thomas Lawrence Lloyd, Jr.; her dearest, lifelong friend of over 65 years, Betty Davis Kern of Summerdale, AL; three four-legged grand-pups, Luke, Bandit, and Wallace; and a host of precious cousins, nieces, nephews, co-workers, clients, friends, and loved ones.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the entire staff of the Veranda, as well as the staff of Kindred At-Home Care Services, Primary Care House Calls, and Emerald Coast Hospice for their acceptance, love, and care of our Momma and Nana.
In lieu of flowers, tribute gifts can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or to your local Salvation Army.
Visitation will be Friday, September 6, 2019 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be 4:00 p.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the funeral home with a visitation one-hour prior.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 4, 2019