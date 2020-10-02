Laura Sue Summers
Pensacola - Laura Sue Summers, age 82, passed away Wednesday, 10-1-20, at 3:30 am. She was born on March 16, 1938, in Tamms, Illinois to Paul Miller and Lillian Chester Miller. Mrs. Summers grew up in Murphysboro, Illinois, and graduated from Murphysboro Township High School. She attended Pensacola Jr. College. She and her husband, Arthur Summers, were married 49 years and raised two children. She was a woman of faith and ministered at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Pensacola for 46 years. She was preceded in death by both parents; four brothers, James Allen, Dale Edward, Paul Edward, Paul Eugene, Preston Drew Miller; and one daughter-in-law, Margie Robertson. Laura is survived by her husband, Arthur Summers; sons, William and Timothy Robertson (Kathy); 3 grandchildren, Christopher, Stephen, and Sarah Robertson and 4 great grandchildren, Carter, Lucas, Ronan, and Em. Funeral services will be Wednesday (10-7-20) at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 800 East Nine Mile Road, with visitation at 11 AM - 12 PM and service at 12 noon, and burial at Barrancas National Cemetery at 2 PM.
