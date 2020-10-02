1/1
Laura Sue Summers
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Sue Summers

Pensacola - Laura Sue Summers, age 82, passed away Wednesday, 10-1-20, at 3:30 am. She was born on March 16, 1938, in Tamms, Illinois to Paul Miller and Lillian Chester Miller. Mrs. Summers grew up in Murphysboro, Illinois, and graduated from Murphysboro Township High School. She attended Pensacola Jr. College. She and her husband, Arthur Summers, were married 49 years and raised two children. She was a woman of faith and ministered at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Pensacola for 46 years. She was preceded in death by both parents; four brothers, James Allen, Dale Edward, Paul Edward, Paul Eugene, Preston Drew Miller; and one daughter-in-law, Margie Robertson. Laura is survived by her husband, Arthur Summers; sons, William and Timothy Robertson (Kathy); 3 grandchildren, Christopher, Stephen, and Sarah Robertson and 4 great grandchildren, Carter, Lucas, Ronan, and Em. Funeral services will be Wednesday (10-7-20) at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 800 East Nine Mile Road, with visitation at 11 AM - 12 PM and service at 12 noon, and burial at Barrancas National Cemetery at 2 PM.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
(850) 937-8118
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel North Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved