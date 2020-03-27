|
|
Laurie Thrash
Pensacola - Laurie Eddins Thrash, age 92, of Pensacola, died March 24, 2020. She was born on October 19, 1927, in Frisco City, Alabama, to the late John W. Eddins, Sr., and Laurie K. Eddins. She was a resident of Pensacola for 66 years. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Norman E. Thrash; her sister Carolyn and brother-in-law Alf Van Hoose; brother John W. Eddins, Jr., and his wife Joanne; sister and brother-in-law Hope and Wilton Glover; brother-in-law Charles Eugene Morris; nephew Mark Schuyler Van Hoose; cousin Letty Lou and her husband William P. Albritton. Laurie received a BS degree from Auburn University and a Master's degree from the University of West Florida. She was an educator for 42 years. She taught home economics in Alabama for five years and then in Pensacola, Florida, at Brownsville Junior High, Pensacola Technical High and Woodham High. She was on the Escambia County School District staff from 1973-1991. She met her husband Norman in 1950 when they were both teaching at Georgiana High School, their first teaching assignment. Laurie came from a family of strong faith which she lived and modeled for others. She loved God, her church, her family and her friends. She will be deeply missed. She organized many family gatherings which will be fondly remembered and cherished. She wanted to take care of her family members in their times of distress. She was the heart and the rock of her family. The Friendship Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church was a source of great joy to her. She studied and read her weekly Sunday school lessons and the accompanying Bible verses even when she was not able to attend church on Sundays. Laurie had many close friends and neighbors in the community and enjoyed playing bridge with them, attending luncheons and visiting. She developed friendships and was respected throughout the state while working as Escambia County Home Economics Supervisor. She shared her wisdom and friendship with the home economics teachers she mentored in the local school system. In addition to her membership at First Baptist Church for over fifty years, Laurie belonged to the Fidelis Nu Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, the Scenic Hills Garden Club, DAR, UDC, the Meriwether Society, Inc., and the Escambia County Retired Teachers Association. She was a member of and served as an officer in several professional organizations during the course of her career, including President of the Florida Vocational Home Economics Association from 1969-1970. Among the many honors she received were the Escambia Vocational Association Educator of the Year and the Escambia County Association for Administration in Education Distinguished Service Award. Laurie is survived by her devoted daughter Rebecca Christenberry and son-in-law Lamar Christenberry of Pensacola; one granddaughter Laurie and her husband Kenneth Harless of Dalton, GA; two great-granddaughters Haley Laurie and Autumn Elise Harless of Dalton, GA; sister Barbara E. Wenner of Pensacola; sister Jeanie Ruth Morris of Helena, AL; nieces and nephews Amanda Glover, Melissa (Frank) Burton and Ginna Burton all of Pensacola; Jane Burton of Salt Lake City, UT; Norman (Jean) Glover and Sarah and Olivia Glover of Mobile; Elise Glover of Anchorage, AK; Jonathan (Seonhee) Glover and Cora Glover of Winter Springs, FL. Other nieces and nephews include Carolyn Eddins, John Eddins III, Beth Tillett, Laura Kerber, David Eddins, Bryan Eddins, Buddy Van Hoose, Susanna Feld, Mary Morris and Chuck Morris. She is also survived by several great and great-great nieces and nephews and one cousin Gene Carpenter. Laurie enjoyed sitting in her sun room with a view of the flowers, birds, squirrels and rabbits. Cardinals were her favorites. A prayer written on a note inside her Bible says, "Lord, thank you for the legacy of love that comes from generation to generation." Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Due to current health concerns, a private graveside service was held with Dr. Dave Snyder officiating. A Celebration of Life Service for Laurie will be held at First Baptist Church at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Hands of First Baptist Church, Martha's Vineyard or .
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020