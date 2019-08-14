|
LCDR Lawrence Russo, Jr., USN (ret.)
Pensacola - Mr. Lawrence Russo Jr., passed away peacefully at home on August 12, 2019 at the age of 96, having been remarkably fit and healthy throughout his entire life.
Larry was born in Wakefield, Massachusetts on April 13, 1923 to Lawrence (Lorenzo) Russo and Frances (Fannie) Cieuzo Russo. His father was one of seven brothers who owned a fleet of small commercial sailing vessels based in the beautiful fishing Village of Malfa on the Island of Salina, Italy. Larry's father immigrated to the United States in 1918 and owned a grocery and produce store in Watertown, MA. Larry was an only child and graduated from Watertown High School in 1941, having excelled in football and track. He also played youth hockey and has two caps on his front teeth to show for it. He was awarded a perfect attendance award by the local newspaper for never missing a day of school throughout elementary and high school. He enrolled in Boston University, but college was cut short when he joined the Navy to serve as a naval aviator in World War II. He also served during WWII as the Executive Officer of French Frigate Shoals, a coral airstrip in the Pacific Ocean that served as a refueling station and as the base for his spotting plane that he flew regularly on a grid. In 1948 he married Anne Elizabeth Doherty, the youngest of eight children of Irish parents who emigrated from Ireland to settle in Boston. Anne had been a professional ice skater with the Ice Capades and together they would stand out skating and dancing on the ponds in New England. Larry also served as a carrier pilot in the Korean War, flying night bombing missions from the USS Bon Homme Richard in the Sea of Japan. Larry and Anne had three children before the Navy stationed them in Pensacola in 1959, where Larry served as a flight instructor. He retired in 1969 after serving in the Officer Leadership Training Program at NAS Pensacola. Following the Navy, Larry finished college at the University of West Florida, receiving a Masters in Educational Leadership, with honors. He went on to command the ROTC Unit and teach history at Woodham High School for 11 years. Following Anne's death in 1986, he married Virginia Dunaway and enjoyed a wonderful marriage of 32 years with Virginia until his death. He was a lifelong devout Catholic and very active at the Basilica of St. Michael the Archangel.
Larry was an avid sailor, and served as Commodore of the Navy Yacht Club at NAS. He loved to race his sailboat and take trips with family and friends along the coast of Florida and Alabama. He was proud of his Italian heritage, remaining active with the Pensacola Italian Heritage Society throughout his later life. He and Virginia lived for many years in Lionsgate at Tiger Point where Larry contributed countless hours serving on the homeowners' association, overseeing improvement projects and looking after his friends and neighbors.
A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, he was predeceased by his beloved wife of 38 years, Anne; his son-in-law, S. Grant Holmes Jr., and two grandchildren, Lauren Alicia Holmes and Matthew Lawrence Holmes.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Virginia Dunaway Russo; his daughter, Carolann Russo Holmes; sons, Lawrence Russo III (Pattie) and John Kevin Russo (Lisa); stepsons, Paul Dunaway (Donna) and Cliff Dunaway; grandchildren, S. Grant Holmes III, Jennifer Russo Samaha (Joseph), Rachel Russo Bevins, M.D. (Tyler), Andrea Russo Kellar (Ryan), John Dunaway (Kim), Cory Dunaway and five great grandchildren, Elle and Caroline Samaha, Harper and Haden Dunaway, and Maggie Bevins. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews with whom he enjoyed very close relationships.
Larry's greatest gift to his family and friends was his unconditional love and affection. Throughout his life, he rarely had an unkind word to say about anyone.
A visitation will be held on August 15, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, 2276 Airport Blvd, Pensacola, FL 32504, and a Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 10:00 a.m. on August 16, 2019 at the Basilica of St. Michael the Archangel, 19 N. Palafox Street, Pensacola, FL 32502 with a reception following Mass and the Interment will follow at the Barrancas National Cemetery at NAS Pensacola.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society at the Basilica of St. Michael the Archangel, 19 N. Palafox Street, Pensacola, FL 32502.
