LCDR William L. Triemer, USN (Ret)
Gulf Breeze - LCDR William Lewis Triemer, USN (Ret.), age 85, died peacefully in Pensacola, Florida on Thursday, January 2, 2020 following complications of a recent fall. Bill was born September 11, 1934 in Emporia, Kansas. He retired from the U.S Navy in 1978 and worked at Crown Management Services until the late 1990s.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Ann Stangland Triemer, his four sons, David (Tavye) Triemer, Kirk (Deana) Triemer, Andrew (Helen) Triemer, and Michael Triemer, as well as nine grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Margaret Triemer of Webb City, Missouri, and a sister, Lena Triemer.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11,2020 at Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church in the sanctuary with Reverend Dan Morris officiating. A reception will follow. Interment at Barrancas National Cemetery will follow at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Rose Lawn Funeral Home. To offer condolences and read the full obituary, please visit www.roselawn-fh.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020