Lee Evelyn Miley Donahue
1947 - 2020
Lee Evelyn Miley Donahue

Cantonment - Lee Evelyn Miley Donahue

November 12, 1947-July 23, 2020

Lee Evelyn Miley was born November 12, 1947 in Inverness, MS, to Benjamin Keeton Miley and Florida Craig Miley. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mary Elizabeth Miley Brochu; her brother, Benjamin Keeton Miley, Jr.; and her husband, James Earnest Donahue.

Lee was born and raised in Inverness, MS. She graduated with honors from Inverness High School. In 1964 she married James Donahue. Lee worked as a school secretary and a clerk at the local compress. Lee and Jay moved to Pensacola in 1967. Lee worked for 33 years at the City of Pensacola's West Florida Regional Public Library, where she worked her way up from a clerk to a librarian by attending Pensacola Junior College, the University of West Florida, and Florida State University for her master's degree in Library Science. After retiring in 2001, she enjoyed gardening, volunteering at the Foley Public Library, and caring for her dogs, cats, and many other strays that came to her door needing food and shelter. Lee was an active member of Windy Hill Baptist Church.

One of the memorable moments of her life was going to Cape Canaveral in 1969, where she watched Apollo 11 lift off to take the first human beings to the moon. Lee has asked that some of her ashes go up into space in a Celestis memorial spaceflight.

Lee is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Lee Donahue; niece, Elizabeth Brochu; nephews, Joe, Frank, Robert, and Jimmy Brochu; and other family members.

Funeral services will be held at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 pm at the funeral home. A graveside inurnment will be held in Inverness, MS at a later date.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
(850) 937-8118
