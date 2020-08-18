Len W. CobbPensacola, FL - Len W. Cobb, 103, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020.Mr. Cobb was born in Gulfport, MS, but lived most of his life in Pensacola. He married Myrtle Earnest and they were married for 75 years, until her death in 2015. They were faithful members of East Hill Baptist Church. They moved into Carpenter's Creek on August 18, 2006 and resided there until their deaths. As a young man Len's passion was the Boy Scouts of America, and one of his highlights was when he received the Eagle Scout Award in 1932. He then earned enough merit badges to quality for the Gold Palm, the highest rank in scouting. He graduated from Pensacola High School class of 1935. He served and enlisted in the US Army before completing a special course in Industrial Management at the University of Pennsylvania. He completed courses in management at the Maritime Academy in Long Island, NY, and two courses for Senior Executive promotions in Washington D.C. After 43 ½ years of government service, he had a second career as a Real Estate Broker for 34 years.Mr. Cobb was one of twelve selected, over 700 candidates, to start a four year technical training for the US Navy aircraft in Pensacola, FL. Shortly after graduation he was promoted to Supervisor over a shop and the flight testing of aircraft after overhaul. Len served 6 ½ years as Quality Assurance Department Head before being promoted to the Director of Production, where he was over 2500 employees. He served in that position until he retired December 31, 1976 leaving him with a total of 43 ½ years, including 2 ½ years in the military. He served Naval Aviation during an era of evolution from open cockpit bi-planes to modern jet aircrafts of his time.During his working years, Mr. Cobb was very active in civic affairs, and served on the Board of Directors and Treasurer for the Kidney Foundation, worked many years with the Boy Scouts as a Life Guard, Scout Master and Counselor. Served on the Board of Directors for 34 ½ years of the Northwest Florida Blood Center, and was also a member of the Military Affair Committee meeting officials in Washington D.C. on matters related to the City of Pensacola and the Naval Air Station.After retirement, Len played golf three times a week, walking 18 holes until he was 90. He was an avid sports fan, especially the FSU Seminoles, and the Atlanta Braves.Mr. Cobb is preceded in death by his parents, Wiley M. Cobb and Alice F. Cobb; wife, Myrtle Earnest Cobb and his son, Dr. Barry Cobb.He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Jeanie Dumestre; two nieces, Janet Wood (Jim) of Clifton, VA and Debby Cobb (Riter) of Nashville, TN; two nephews, Tyrus R. Cobb, Jr.(Pinney) of Mathews, NC and Donald Cobb (Jill) of Nashville, TN.Visitation will be held 12:30pm until the Funeral Service at 1:00pm Friday, August 21, 2020 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, Rev. Rick Lowry will officiate. Mr. Cobb will be laid to rest next to his wife, Myrtle Earnest Cobb at Bayview Memorial Park.