Lennie Williams McArthur
Lennie Williams McArthur

Pensacola - Lennie Williams McArthur, 92 years of age, died August 26, 2020. Our mother and Granny Mac left us to join her husband of 64 years, Vester, and her daughter, Blanch, on the journey home.

She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Brenda Sammon; son, Michael (Joanne) McArthur; and the four generations she leaves behind. There are many others she has touched, too numerous to mention, which made her so special.

Visitation will be Monday, August 31, 2020, from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South. Funeral Services will follow at 12:30 PM. Interment will be at Pensacola Memorial Gardens.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 432-6146
