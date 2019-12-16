|
Lennox Gabriel Kizinkiewicz
Pensacola - Lennox Gabriel Kizinkiewicz passed away peacefully in the arms of his family on 12/6/2019 at 8:30pm surrounded by his loving mother and father. Lennox was the son of Nicholas Kizinkiewicz and Tiffany Sutton. He has two older brothers, Bennett and Ashor. Lennox was born at Sacred Heart, Pensacola, Florida on Tuesday, 12/3/2019 at 8:30am with Trisomy-13 and was not expected to survive the birth. He fought for three days to get to know his family. His days were spent in the arms of his loved ones. Lennox snuggled with his mother and was held close by his father. He heard songs from his older brothers and had family pictures taken. He gave us a lifetime of love during his short time on earth. He was loved by all who met him and will be greatly missed. His precious memories will forever be cherished.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019