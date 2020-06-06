Leon Bernard "Pete" Aaron
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leon Bernard "Pete" Aaron

Avondale, AZ - Leon Bernard "Pete" Aaron, 64, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. Funeral services will be held in Avondale, Arizona at 3pm, Sunday, June 7, at Holy Cross Funeral Home. Visitations will be held in Avondale, Arizona at 4pm, Sunday, June 7, at Holy Cross Funeral Home and in Pensacola, Florida at 4pm, Tuesday, June 9, at Faith Chapel South Funeral Home. Pete will be laid to rest at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola at 1pm, Wednesday, June 10.

Pete was born to Eugene Aaron and Corine Little on December 13, 1955. He enlisted in the United States Air Force at 17 and later married Kim, his loving wife in 1982. They spent the next 38 years together traveling the world, honorably serving their nation, raising 4 children and 7 grandchildren. Pete will best be remembered as a father to everyone, the hardest working man, the absolute best grandpa, and last but not least his insane love for Ammo.

He is survived by his wife Kim Aaron, son Shaun Aaron, daughters Lisa Abbott, Alina Carlise, and Tina Aaron. Brothers Kenneth Heaton Sr, Richard Teal, sister Deborah Samel, grandchildren Jalen, Nylah, Ella, Aliyah, Joon, Gracie, and Charlie.

Pete's family would like to extend a special thank you to Kyong Theison and Kristen Griffin for serving as backup "yobo" whenever needed. To all the Florida family, your love for Petey was always felt and cherished. To Chief Robertson and Chief Calandra, the joy you brought to our father's face will never be forgotten. To Chief Q, Joe, and Greg, your sincerity and thoughtfulness is appreciated more than words can express. To his mother Jewel, thank you most of all. You gave us a man that gave love freely and asked for nothing in return. A man who felt pride and accomplishment, not in his Bronze Star or 30 years active duty, but rather in the success and fulfillment of his family. A man that always showed respect, led by example, and would freely welcome you into his family. This is our father. Loving husband, father, grandpa, USAF Ammo Chief. IYAAYAS.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 432-6146
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved