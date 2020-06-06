Leon Bernard "Pete" Aaron
Avondale, AZ - Leon Bernard "Pete" Aaron, 64, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. Funeral services will be held in Avondale, Arizona at 3pm, Sunday, June 7, at Holy Cross Funeral Home. Visitations will be held in Avondale, Arizona at 4pm, Sunday, June 7, at Holy Cross Funeral Home and in Pensacola, Florida at 4pm, Tuesday, June 9, at Faith Chapel South Funeral Home. Pete will be laid to rest at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola at 1pm, Wednesday, June 10.
Pete was born to Eugene Aaron and Corine Little on December 13, 1955. He enlisted in the United States Air Force at 17 and later married Kim, his loving wife in 1982. They spent the next 38 years together traveling the world, honorably serving their nation, raising 4 children and 7 grandchildren. Pete will best be remembered as a father to everyone, the hardest working man, the absolute best grandpa, and last but not least his insane love for Ammo.
He is survived by his wife Kim Aaron, son Shaun Aaron, daughters Lisa Abbott, Alina Carlise, and Tina Aaron. Brothers Kenneth Heaton Sr, Richard Teal, sister Deborah Samel, grandchildren Jalen, Nylah, Ella, Aliyah, Joon, Gracie, and Charlie.
Pete's family would like to extend a special thank you to Kyong Theison and Kristen Griffin for serving as backup "yobo" whenever needed. To all the Florida family, your love for Petey was always felt and cherished. To Chief Robertson and Chief Calandra, the joy you brought to our father's face will never be forgotten. To Chief Q, Joe, and Greg, your sincerity and thoughtfulness is appreciated more than words can express. To his mother Jewel, thank you most of all. You gave us a man that gave love freely and asked for nothing in return. A man who felt pride and accomplishment, not in his Bronze Star or 30 years active duty, but rather in the success and fulfillment of his family. A man that always showed respect, led by example, and would freely welcome you into his family. This is our father. Loving husband, father, grandpa, USAF Ammo Chief. IYAAYAS.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Avondale, AZ - Leon Bernard "Pete" Aaron, 64, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. Funeral services will be held in Avondale, Arizona at 3pm, Sunday, June 7, at Holy Cross Funeral Home. Visitations will be held in Avondale, Arizona at 4pm, Sunday, June 7, at Holy Cross Funeral Home and in Pensacola, Florida at 4pm, Tuesday, June 9, at Faith Chapel South Funeral Home. Pete will be laid to rest at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola at 1pm, Wednesday, June 10.
Pete was born to Eugene Aaron and Corine Little on December 13, 1955. He enlisted in the United States Air Force at 17 and later married Kim, his loving wife in 1982. They spent the next 38 years together traveling the world, honorably serving their nation, raising 4 children and 7 grandchildren. Pete will best be remembered as a father to everyone, the hardest working man, the absolute best grandpa, and last but not least his insane love for Ammo.
He is survived by his wife Kim Aaron, son Shaun Aaron, daughters Lisa Abbott, Alina Carlise, and Tina Aaron. Brothers Kenneth Heaton Sr, Richard Teal, sister Deborah Samel, grandchildren Jalen, Nylah, Ella, Aliyah, Joon, Gracie, and Charlie.
Pete's family would like to extend a special thank you to Kyong Theison and Kristen Griffin for serving as backup "yobo" whenever needed. To all the Florida family, your love for Petey was always felt and cherished. To Chief Robertson and Chief Calandra, the joy you brought to our father's face will never be forgotten. To Chief Q, Joe, and Greg, your sincerity and thoughtfulness is appreciated more than words can express. To his mother Jewel, thank you most of all. You gave us a man that gave love freely and asked for nothing in return. A man who felt pride and accomplishment, not in his Bronze Star or 30 years active duty, but rather in the success and fulfillment of his family. A man that always showed respect, led by example, and would freely welcome you into his family. This is our father. Loving husband, father, grandpa, USAF Ammo Chief. IYAAYAS.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.