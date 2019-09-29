|
Leon Ernest Walden
Pensacola - Leon Ernest Walden, a resident of Pensacola, FL went home to be with his Lord and Savior at 4:00am September 27, 2019. He was at home with his family by his side.
Mr. Walden was born in Ewell, Alabama and was reared near Newton in Dale County, son of the late William Lee Walden and Lunie Pearl Powers Walden. He lived in Pensacola most of his adult life time. Mr. Walden served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Mr. Walden has been a member of Olive Baptist Church since 1958. He is an ordained Deacon. He served as an Usher for as long as he lived, and was the Director of Ushers for 32 years. He taught fourth grade and ninth grade boys in Sunday School and worked in the RA's for several years.
Mr. Walden retired from Monsanto Corporation after 29 years as a Technician. He retired from Donovan Realty after twenty years as a Realtor where he received many awards.
He is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Teresa Ann Walden; four sisters, Willie Pearl Nowell, Ina Merle Hansen, McKenzie Wright and Ethel Rigsby; five brothers, Powers Walden, David Walden, Braxton Walden, Douglas Walden and Pruitt Walden;
Surviving relatives include his wife of 65 years, Helen Rhodes Walden of Pensacola; two daughters, Shelita Stuart and husband, Bill Stuart of Port Richey, FL, Louvera Walden of Tucker, GA; two grandchildren, Ernie Russo III and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Walden; four sisters-in-law, Mildred Rhodes Otis and husband, Ben, Delphine Walden, Sue Walden, Mary Jane Walden and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at Olive Baptist Church on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 9:30am until the service begins at 11:30am with Dr. Ted Traylor officiating. Burial to follow at Pensacola Memorial Gardens. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the Ushers of Olive Baptist Church.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Olive Baptist Church Building Fund, 1836 Olive Road, Pensacola, FL
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 29, 2019