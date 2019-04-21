|
Leon L. "Lee" Drake
Pensacola - Leon L. "Lee" Drake, age 95 of Pensacola, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, peacefully at home with his son, Tom Drake and daughter-in-law, Florence in Largo, FL.
Mr. Drake was born in Waubay, South Dakota on December 14, 1923. He retired from the United States Navy as a Lieutenant Commander (LCDR) with thirty years' service as a Naval Aviator (1942-1972), WWII Veteran and a member of the Navy Silver Eagles.
Lee Drake resided in Pensacola, FL with his wife Jo (Candler, NC) after his retirement. He was an active member of the Myrtle Grove United Methodist Church and an active member of the Warrington Elks Lodge BPOE 2108. A Memorial Service with Inurnment to follow will take place 1:30 pm Friday, June 17, 2019 at Barrancas National Cemetery, Naval Air Station 1 Cemetery Road, Pensacola, Florida 32508.Please visit www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com for biography and to place a tribute.
