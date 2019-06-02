Services
Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home
7950 131 Street North
Seminole, FL 33776
(727) 391-0121
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Barrancas National Cemetery
Naval Air Station 1 Cemetery Road
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola - Lee Drake resided in Pensacola, FL with his wife Jo (Candler, NC) after his retirement. He was an active member of the Myrtle Grove United Methodist Church and an active member of the Warrington Elks Lodge BPOE 2108. A Memorial Service with Inurnment to follow will take place 1:30 pm Friday, June 7, 2019 at Barrancas National Cemetery, Naval Air Station 1 Cemetery Road, Pensacola, Florida 32508.Please visit www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com for biography and to place a tribute.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 2, 2019
