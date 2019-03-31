|
Leon Weeks
Pensacola - Leon Weeks, age 79, became an eternal resident of heaven March 28, 2019. The earthly body that bore pain and scars of a long-fought battle was left behind and his spirit was ushered into the presence of Christ.
Leon was born on November 23, 1939 to Virgil and Gladys (Joyner) Weeks. Leon grew up on his family's farm in Jay and was very well-acquainted with hard work. Later, after moving to the "metropolis" of Pace, this farm boy had to adjust to life in the big city. Chores like milking cows and feeding hogs were traded in for stocking shelves and cutting meat at Stewart's Grocery Store. Upon graduating from Chumuckla High School, Leon heard Uncle Sam's call and joined the Army in 1958. His time with the military took the native of Santa Rosa County across the eastern United States to Germany. There he filled many roles, including company clerk. Leon came back to Pace with a bit of a German accent and a love for schnitzel. Shortly after returning home, Leon found another love at the local dry cleaners. Her name was Patricia Stokley. Now with his career at Monsanto underway, Leon decided it was time to begin his 56-year marriage with Pat and wedding bells rang on June 13, 1963. In 1968, their daughter Deborah arrived on the scene as a certified "Daddy's girl." Leon continued working at Monsanto for 34 years and became one of the plant's top welders. With retirement came many new adventures, including life with Adam, Leon's only grandchild. Paw Paw Leon and Adam spent countless hours together playing, gardening, building, and loving their time together. On March 28, 2019, Leon was called home to be with his Lord and Savior.
Leon Weeks was not your typical, ordinary, run-of-the-mill father. In my eyes, he was a beautiful template of an extraordinary man. No, he was not perfect, but he was perfect for my mom and perfect for me. He loved his family with all his heart, all his family - immediate and extended. As a small girl, Daddy and I went to the sale pen in Jay to check out cows. He plowed our garden with me in his arms. He taught me how to graft fruit trees. He helped me to understand the mysterious world of fractions. As I grew up, our relationship grew deeper. He overlooked my mistakes. He made me feel beautiful. He made laugh a million laughs with his wonderful sense of humor. He loved me with an unconditional love and wasn't afraid to show it. Not a day passed that I didn't hear his sweet, gentle voice tell me how much he loved me and how proud he was of me. That's my Daddy for you - cream of the crop, pick of the pot! I don't know why the Lord allowed me to be Leon's daughter, but I am forever grateful. Oh, how I love him, and I can't wait to be reunited one glorious day!
Leon is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia Ann; his daughter, Deborah (Travis) Willard; his grandson, Adam Willard; three sisters, Carolyn (David) Barker; Christine Slatton; Janice (Giovanni) DeMarcus; one brother, J.V. Weeks, Jr.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm, Sunday, March 31, at Lewis Funeral home - Pace Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm. Burial will follow at the Elizabeth Chapel Cemetery.
