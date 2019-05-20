Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Apostolic Life United Pentecostal Church
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Apostolic Life United Pentecostal Church
Pensacola, FL - Leonard A. Vaughn "L.A.", age 65, passed on May 14, 2019. L.A. was born July 28, 1953 in Pensacola, FL to his late parents, Alton "A.G." and Helen Vaughn (Rushton). L.A. was a local paint and body business owner who enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley, beach going and family time.

He is survived by his beloved wife Teresa; siblings Jimmy Vaughn and Linda (Bobby) Brotherton; his children, April (Scott), Tim (Katie), Alton (Dana), Logan (Heather), and daughter, Brandy (Dennis); as well as numerous grandchildren and a great grandchild.

A celebration of life will be Thursday, May 23, at Apostolic Life United Pentecostal Church at 7:00 pm, family will receive friends beginning at 6:00.

Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 20, 2019
