Leonard Gordon Jernigan
Pensacola - Leonard Jernigan, 83 years old, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
He was born January 18, 1937 in Pensacola. Leonard was a loving husband, father, and well liked and respected builder. He began his career as a mechanic, joining the new Chemstrand plant, and serving honorably in the US Army. In his early years, he was very athletic and enjoyed water skiing, downhill skiing, jogging, and boating on his Sea Ray the "Pleasure Seeker", where everyone was invited. God led Leonard into the construction business where he started Leonard Jernigan Contractors, Inc. in 1970 and away from "the plant" and into a long career as a gifted and adept builder, where he developed a reputation for high quality homes. Leonard served the industry by mentoring fellow builders and serving as President of the Home Builders Association of West Florida for 25 years. He also won an outstanding award for the Parade of Homes. He built long relationships with suppliers and sub-contractors. He loved his country and the military. He was a Mason and devout Christian who attended First Presbyterian Church of Pensacola. He will be greatly missed by so many family, friends, and associates in the construction industry. Leonard loved working for Adams Homes and his last job was with Esplanade Communities of Florida, LLC as a Regional Director of Land Development.
Survivors include "The Love of his Life", Catherine Jernigan, who he married on December 23, 1999. He will be greatly missed by his loving In-laws that he considered family. He also leaves behind his two loving children, Richard Jernigan and Jeannie Jernigan; grandchildren, Dustin Reeves and Lacy Gilley; 4 great-grandchildren; as well as his best furry friend, Mr. Colby.
Visitation will be held 9:30am-10:30am with an informal sharing of memories by some friends to begin at 10:00am Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. Following there will be a private family graveside service at Barrancas National Cemetery with Rev. Joan Wooten officiating and military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Council on Aging of West Florida. God Bless.