Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Graveside service
Private
Memory Hill Gardens
Tuscaloosa - Lera Booth Nicosia, age 90, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away May 6, 2020. Private graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Memory Hill Gardens with Rev. David Hall officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Eli F. Nicosia; two brothers and four sisters.

Survivors include her daughter, Debra Shelton (Bruce); son, Gary Nicosia (Deborah); granddaughters, Sarah Shelton and Jennifer Shelton; and step-granddaughter, Cristy Frazier.

She was born in Tuscaloosa and graduated from the University of Alabama in 1950 with a double major in math and English. She and her husband moved to Pensacola where they raised their family. She worked as a substitute teacher and also earned her real estate broker license. She was an avid and accomplished golfer for over 45 years. They moved back to Tuscaloosa in 1996 where they enjoyed living closer to her children and grandchildren.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2020
