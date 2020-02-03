|
Lesli Vester
Milton - Lesli Sue Hawthorne Vester, 44 years old, of Milton, FL, passed away the evening of Tuesday, January 28th, 2020. Lesli was the oldest of three sisters. She was a graduate of Milton High School and the University of West Florida, with a Bachelor's degree in elementary education and ESE; dedicating more than 18 years throughout Florida. She and her family attended Pine Terrace Baptist Church, where she trusted the Lord as her Savior at 12 years old. Lesli is survived by her husband of 17 years, Richard Vester, Jr., two sons Jaydon Vester (13) and Braydon Vester (11), a stepdaughter Hannah Vester (24), her loving parents Harry and Sue Hawthorne, two sisters Lori Kirchharr (Keith Kirchharr) and Lyndi Hardy (Robbi Hardy), four nephews and two nieces, and many cousins. Funeral Services will be held at 11 am February 5, 2020 at Pine Terrace Baptist Church with Dr. Mike Wiggins officiating and assisted by Pastor Corey Cheramie of Jonesville Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Serenity Gardens Cemetery, with Lewis Funeral Home directing. The family wishes to thank everyone in the community for their endless prayers for Lesli's healing, as well as peace and healing for the family following this truly tragic loss.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020