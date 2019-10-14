|
Leslie Abigayle Sherrill
Gulf Breeze - Leslie Abigayle "Abbi" Sherrill, 39, died unexpectedly Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Baptist Hospital. She was born in Lubbock, TX, but lived most of her short life in Gulf Breeze. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lori Denese Sullivan and Frontis Jay Sherrill.
Abbi attended schools and worked in Gulf Breeze. She was a beautiful, sweet soul who loved all living things. She was soft-spoken, kind, and gentle and she was a true "good Samaritan." She was an organ donor, and as a result, three strangers will have the opportunity to continue their lives.
Abbi is survived by the light of her life, her son, Brodie Jay Broxson; brother and best friend, John Tyler Herndon; maternal grandmother, Altha Broxson Sullivan; aunt, Kelly White; cousins, Barrett White and Sydney Stallings; her aunts, Kay Childs, Patti Gibson, and Hope Service; her good friend, Jeremy Brewer; and last but not least, her fur babies, Baby Girl and Jamie. Because Abbi was one of the many descendants of Santa Rosa County pioneers Bart and Annie Broxson, her relatives are too numerous to mention.
We will miss your beautiful smile Abbi, but as JM Barrie said: "God gave us memory so we may have roses in December."
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church, 75 Fairpoint Drive, Gulf Breeze, Florida 32561.
