Leta Sue Witcher



Pensacola - Leta Sue Witcher was born in Evansville, Indiana on May 17, 1962. As a Navy Junior, she loved traveling and the adventure of moving around the United States; she especially loved living in Japan. After graduation from Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia, she married John Witcher. After spending several years in Virginia Beach, she returned to Pensacola with her daughter, Nicole, where she worked in the office of the Public Defender and office administrator for several national defense contracting companies. She was a proud and loving mother and grandmother who will be missed by her family and many friends around Pensacola. Leta is preceded by her Mother, Barbara Ann Jones, her brother, Mitchell Robert Jones and her sister, Angela Marie Jones, all from Pensacola. She is survived by her daughter Nicole Gene, Granddaughter, Arabella Marie Witcher of Virginia Beach, Virginia, her father, Robert Jones and nephew, Eric Jones of Pensacola.



A graveside service for immediate family and close friends will be held at Bayview Memorial Park on Thursday, May 30 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers and cards, please make a contribution to Covenant Care, 5041 N 12th Ave, Pensacola, Florida 32504. Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 29, 2019