Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
Pensacola - Lewis Cleveland Palmer, 98, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday June 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Lewis was born on October 21, 1920 in Andalusia, AL, to Lawrence and Annie Hare Palmer. After graduating from high school, he proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Force during WWII.

Lewis moved to Pensacola in 1953 and went to work at Monsanto, where he later retired. He was a member of First Baptist Church, where he loved his Sunday School Class and friends. His love of God and family were shown in every area of his active life. Lewis enjoyed fishing, gardening, Alabama football, and watching old westerns.

Lewis was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; three sisters; and one brother. He is survived by his son, Larry Palmer (Leslie); daughter, Kathy Majors (Danny); grandchildren, Alysia Pippin (Carl), Daniel Majors (Carrie), Chris Palmer; and great-grandchildren Payton Pippin, Garrett Pippin, Aubrey Majors and Wyatt Majors.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at VITAS Hospice and special caregivers Eileen, Jo Dee, and Chesa for taking such wonderful care of Lewis.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 17, at Pensacola Memorial Gardens from 10:00-11:00 a.m., with the funeral service to immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Samaritan Hands at First Baptist Church of Pensacola.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 16, 2019
