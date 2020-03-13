Services
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
(850) 432-7805
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
View Map
Libbie Aline Lee Creighton


1928 - 2020
Libbie Aline Lee Creighton Obituary
Libbie Aline Lee Creighton

Pensacola -

Libbie Aline Lee Creighton was called home by the Lord on March 11, 2020 after a short hospital stay for chronic health issues. She was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmama.

Libbie was on born on April 18, 1928 in Pensacola. She is preceded in death by her parents Grady and Bessie Lee, her children Elaine Roberts, Thomas Creighton, and Marilyn Holland and by her brother Alvin Lee.

Libbie is survived by her husband of 74 years Lamar Creighton, sister Bobbie Lee, sister-in-law Annette Lee, grandchildren Leslie Briggs, Lisa (JL) Callahan, Regina (Laird) Clapper, Wesley Roberts, Peggy (Clint) Walker, David (Angie) Roberts, 17 great-grandchildren, and 23 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Strong in her faith, Libbie was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Pace, served as a post matron of the Order of Easter Star Chapter 253, and worked for the Escambia County School Board as a cafeteria worker for 19 years at Scenic Heights Elementary and Woodham High. Over the years, grandmama sewed hems and costumes for those who needed it, baked favorite cakes of choice on birthdays, and hosted Christmas Eve. Fond memories were made sitting around her table and enjoying one of her treats, especially her pound cake.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the West Florida nurses in ICU and Covenant Hospice for giving her the compassionate care she needed.

Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel will be hosting the services on Monday, March 16, 2020 with visitation at 10:00 a.m. and the funeral at 11:00 a.m. The interment will follow at Bayview Memorial Park.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
