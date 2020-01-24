|
Lieutenant Colonel Robert Stoney Mayock II
Springfield - In the early morning of Friday January 3, 2020 Robert Stoney Mayock II peacefully flew his last flight. He slipped the surly bonds of earth, performed a perfect rendezvous, and joined up with his Heavenly Father and ultimate Flight Leader.
Stoney was predeceased by his parents, his brother Douglas, and his wife Judy (June 1, 2019).
He is survived by his sister Sally, his daughter Kathleen Mayock, and his sons Patrick Mayock and Robert Stoney Mayock III. Barbara Mahoney, Stoney's caregiver misses him dearly.
Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Naval Air Station Pensacola Chapel with a burial service to follow at 11:00 AM at Barrancas National Cemetery, 1 Cemetery Road on NAS Pensacola, FL.
Please allow for up to 2 hours additional time entering the base due to heightened security.
WATERS & HIBBERT FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.
