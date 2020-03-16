|
Lillian Stillwell Buice
Pensacola, FL - Lillian Stillwell Buice, 89, of Pensacola, FL passed away March 14, 2020. She was born May 13, 1930 in Glens Falls, New York to Burnette and Augustine Stillwell.
She is preceded in death by parents; three siblings and her stepdaughter, Ginger Buice.
She is survived by her husband, Rev. William R. Buice; children, David Murray, Kristen Eckleberry (Brian); stepchildren, Suzanne Morgan (Ron), Bonnie Allison (Sam) and Carla Reinlie (Dick); seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Graveside Service will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 20, 2020 at Barrancas National Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date when it is safe for all to gather.
Faith Chapel Funeral Home South, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online to www.fcfhs.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020